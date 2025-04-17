SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Patrick Coveney Sells 217,595 Shares

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Coveney sold 217,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.84), for a total transaction of £302,457.05 ($400,340.24).

Shares of SSPG stock opened at GBX 140.30 ($1.86) on Thursday. SSP Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 134.10 ($1.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 213.40 ($2.82). The company has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.05, a PEG ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 158.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 166.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 852.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from SSP Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. SSP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.62%.

SSP is a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, with c.37,000 colleagues in over 600 locations across 36 countries. We operate sit-down and quick service restaurants, cafes, lounges and food-led convenience stores, principally in airports and train stations, with a portfolio of more than 550 international, national and local brands.

