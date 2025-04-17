Stifel Nicolaus Lowers KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $750.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $825.00 to $750.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of KLA from $850.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $748.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.11.

Get KLA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLA

KLA Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of KLA stock opened at $642.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $699.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $692.71. The stock has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. KLA has a 12 month low of $551.33 and a 12 month high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. Research analysts predict that KLA will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $5,078,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,867,606.76. The trade was a 19.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of KLA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $1,175,756,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 95,141.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,674,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,138,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,589 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 381.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 733,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,085,000 after acquiring an additional 580,967 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 114,444.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,809,000 after acquiring an additional 342,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,191,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $750,638,000 after purchasing an additional 300,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.