Stock Buyback Plan Declared by First Farmers Financial (OTCMKTS:FFMR)

First Farmers Financial (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 15th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $4.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

First Farmers Financial Price Performance

First Farmers Financial stock opened at $66.95 on Thursday. First Farmers Financial has a 1 year low of $64.10 and a 1 year high of $69.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.11.

First Farmers Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

About First Farmers Financial

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, first time home buyers loan, home equity loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

