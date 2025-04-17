Stock Buyback Program Initiated by Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Board

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 15th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $5.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MNTK shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Montauk Renewables from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Montauk Renewables from $6.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Montauk Renewables from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th.

NASDAQ:MNTK opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $299.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.05. Montauk Renewables has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $27.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.92 million. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 11.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

