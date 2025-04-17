STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 235.65 ($3.12) and traded as low as GBX 228.40 ($3.02). STS Global Income & Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 229.09 ($3.03), with a volume of 32,243 shares changing hands.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £279.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 239.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 235.65.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.59 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. STS Global Income & Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About STS Global Income & Growth Trust

In other STS Global Income & Growth Trust news, insider Sarah Harvey purchased 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.26) per share, for a total transaction of £3,945.84 ($5,222.82). 26.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

