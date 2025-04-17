Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2025

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHYFree Report) to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Subaru Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FUJHY opened at $8.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68. Subaru has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.45.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHYGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. Subaru had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 8.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Subaru will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Subaru

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Subaru by 1,214.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 120,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 111,609 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Subaru by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Subaru by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 231,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Subaru by 17.7% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 40,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Subaru by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Subaru

(Get Free Report)

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.