Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Subaru Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FUJHY opened at $8.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68. Subaru has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.45.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. Subaru had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 8.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Subaru will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Subaru

About Subaru

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Subaru by 1,214.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 120,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 111,609 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Subaru by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Subaru by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 231,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Subaru by 17.7% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 40,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Subaru by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

