Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Subaru Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FUJHY opened at $8.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68. Subaru has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.45.
Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. Subaru had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 8.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Subaru will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Subaru
About Subaru
Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Subaru
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.