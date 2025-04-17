Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Suzuki Motor Trading Up 0.4 %

SZKMY opened at $46.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.84. Suzuki Motor has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.41.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Suzuki Motor will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

