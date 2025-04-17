Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,807 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,633,000 after buying an additional 22,549 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $753,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SNV opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.70. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $573.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.35 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James downgraded Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

