Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Receives $548.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $548.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE TDY opened at $461.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $355.41 and a 52 week high of $522.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $488.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.70. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.34, for a total transaction of $2,920,413.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,383.08. This represents a 53.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO George C. Bobb III sold 6,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.77, for a total transaction of $3,203,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,445.14. The trade was a 37.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,571 shares of company stock valued at $17,709,721 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teledyne Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

