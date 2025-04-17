TFC Financial Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,735 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.2% of TFC Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.1% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,380,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $787,631,000 after acquiring an additional 588,427 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in shares of Apple by 18.8% in the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 32,980 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,684,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 67.9% during the third quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,615 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $54,432,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,072,269.86. This trade represents a 17.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,451 shares of company stock worth $40,818,720 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $194.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.98 and its 200 day moving average is $230.53. The company has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.08 and a twelve month high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Loop Capital cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.85.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

