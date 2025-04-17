The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Position Boosted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.28% of The GEO Group worth $10,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 6,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Monday, March 24th. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

Shares of GEO opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $36.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average is $25.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $607.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.45 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Equities analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,070. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

(Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.