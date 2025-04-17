The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.20% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $11,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 502.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THG opened at $161.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.47. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.66 and a 52 week high of $176.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.45.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. Barclays upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

In related news, CEO John C. Roche sold 200 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $35,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,749,892.78. This trade represents a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

