Tidemark LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tidemark LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.9% of Tidemark LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,270,000. Floyd Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,494,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 225,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $41,972,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.73.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $174.33 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.86 and a 200 day moving average of $208.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 5,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total value of $1,290,770.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,265,436.64. This trade represents a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

