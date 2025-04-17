Top Toy Stocks To Follow Now – April 15th

Walmart, Costco Wholesale, Target, Kroger, Dollar Tree, GameStop, and Best Buy are the seven Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are shares of companies that design, manufacture, or sell toys and related products. They are often subject to seasonal fluctuations and changes in consumer trends, making their performance somewhat cyclical and occasionally appealing to retail investors looking for dynamic growth opportunities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10,648,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,672,406. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $757.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $976.73. The stock had a trading volume of 985,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,515. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $981.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $950.46. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $702.00 and a 1-year high of $1,078.24. The firm has a market cap of $433.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,487,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,559,645. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.26. Target has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

KR traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,484,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. Kroger has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $71.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KR

Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.98. 1,949,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,874,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLTR

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GME traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,981,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,323,744. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.92. GameStop has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $64.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.62 and a beta of -0.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

BBY stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.94. 2,175,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,575. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.97 and its 200 day moving average is $85.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $103.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBY

See Also