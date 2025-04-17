TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Short Interest Update

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the March 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ TACT opened at $3.46 on Thursday. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $5.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 million, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.34.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 million. Equities analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 145,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

