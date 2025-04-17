TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Royal Bank of Canada

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
TT Electronics Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TTGPF opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. TT Electronics has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $2.22.
TT Electronics Company Profile
