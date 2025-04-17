TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Royal Bank of Canada

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

TT Electronics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TTGPF opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. TT Electronics has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $2.22.

Get TT Electronics alerts:

TT Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.