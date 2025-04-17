Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TYRA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 31st.

NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92. Tyra Biosciences has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nina S. Kjellson sold 3,993 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $65,325.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,707,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,653,391.20. The trade was a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 14,219 shares of company stock worth $218,098 over the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYRA. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

