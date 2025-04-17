UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Price

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Alcoa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alcoa

Alcoa Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE AA opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.38, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.28.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.42. Alcoa had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

About Alcoa

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.