UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,427 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 61,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in UGI by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,529,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,337 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in UGI by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,962,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,156 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI stock opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $34.49.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Sharp bought 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.30 per share, with a total value of $160,039.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,039.80. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.