UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.72 and last traded at $28.37. Approximately 374,572 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,487,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.87.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of UniCredit to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.
UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.
