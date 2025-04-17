Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 886.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 709,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 637,706 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $43,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 7.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,816,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,702,000 after buying an additional 29,482 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 1,413.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 333,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after buying an additional 311,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Upstart by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 794 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $62,741.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,254.70. The trade was a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $357,441.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,157,032.14. This represents a 7.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,395 shares of company stock worth $2,638,828. Corporate insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $39.42 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $96.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.23.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 20.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Upstart from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $93.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Upstart from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Upstart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.46.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

