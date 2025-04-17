Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.70 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 304.55% from the stock’s current price.

Ur-Energy Trading Up 7.6 %

URG opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $243.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.10. Ur-Energy has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ur-Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Ur-Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Wexford Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 297.2% in the fourth quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 661,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 494,677 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 99,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 35,534 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Ur-Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,892,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,038,000 after buying an additional 231,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

