VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 726,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,653 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.88% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $12,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLN. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,622,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 617,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,043,000 after buying an additional 202,781 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 475,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 435,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 341,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 19,336 shares during the last quarter.

MLN opened at $16.92 on Thursday. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $18.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.77.

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

