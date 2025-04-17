Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 18,103 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,103 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $17,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTBA. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 291.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 15,615 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in West Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $785,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 267.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 18,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in West Bancorporation by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of West Bancorporation stock opened at $18.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.42. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

West Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTBA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of West Bancorporation from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

West Bancorporation Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

