VeriSign (VRSN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect VeriSign to post earnings of $2.10 per share and revenue of $400.44 million for the quarter. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 50.47%.
NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $245.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign has a 12 month low of $167.05 and a 12 month high of $258.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.94 and its 200 day moving average is $210.76.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSN. Citigroup upped their price target on VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th.
VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.
