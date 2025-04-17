Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,621 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.89% of Victory Capital worth $37,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,966,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,629,000 after buying an additional 79,240 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,011,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,703,000 after purchasing an additional 31,944 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,557,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,949,000 after purchasing an additional 153,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,421,000 after purchasing an additional 69,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $55.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.86. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.82 and a 12-month high of $73.42.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 32.33%. Research analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 43.02%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VCTR. Barclays reduced their price objective on Victory Capital from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

