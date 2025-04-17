Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Viper Energy worth $12,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,505,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Viper Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,980,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Viper Energy by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,589,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,992,000 after acquiring an additional 268,959 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Viper Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,094,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $495,360,000 after acquiring an additional 239,404 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 16.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,647,000 after purchasing an additional 234,048 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.71 and a 52-week high of $56.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.70%.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Viper Energy in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Viper Energy in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.62.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

