Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 209,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148,793 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $7,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIRT. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Virtu Financial news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $1,253,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,703 shares in the company, valued at $7,070,006.64. This represents a 15.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brett Fairclough sold 72,967 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $2,688,104.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,193.16. The trade was a 44.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,967 shares of company stock valued at $5,213,964. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

VIRT stock opened at $37.80 on Thursday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.82.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.32. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 27.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

