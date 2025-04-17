Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 101.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,383 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Vital Energy worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vital Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 637,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vital Energy by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 33,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vital Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,116,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,442,000 after purchasing an additional 62,771 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vital Energy by 679.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 78,706 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Energy Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of Vital Energy stock opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.07. The stock has a market cap of $543.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.82. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $55.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $534.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.90 million. Vital Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. Analysts predict that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Vital Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Vital Energy to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Vital Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Williams Trading set a $27.00 target price on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,335.88. The trade was a 9.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Campbell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,528. The trade was a 13.13 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,647 shares of company stock valued at $448,742. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vital Energy Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

