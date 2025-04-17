Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.
VWAGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Volkswagen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th.
Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.
