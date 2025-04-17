Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.08% of Waste Connections worth $35,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,293,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,025,836,000 after acquiring an additional 174,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Waste Connections by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,644,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,041,000 after acquiring an additional 356,798 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $687,935,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,983,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,430,000 after purchasing an additional 310,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,698,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,200,000 after purchasing an additional 65,795 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.43.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:WCN opened at $196.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.38, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.34 and a 1 year high of $201.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 15.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 52.72%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

