Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Holdings Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $14,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 329.1% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 660.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTS opened at $197.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.37 and a 12 month high of $232.60.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 4,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total value of $925,700.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,038.57. This trade represents a 29.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

