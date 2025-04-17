Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 13,142 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,142 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $10,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,145,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,960,000 after acquiring an additional 245,026 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,554,000 after acquiring an additional 70,745 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,664,000 after buying an additional 40,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PotlatchDeltic

In other news, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $57,952.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,558.82. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 14,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $635,054.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,133 shares in the company, valued at $12,583,513.08. This represents a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,651 shares of company stock valued at $834,770 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PCH shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson set a $54.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $38.74 on Thursday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 138.36 and a beta of 1.12.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 2.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 642.86%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

