Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 261,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,355 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $10,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,357,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,615,000 after buying an additional 1,108,972 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,612,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,704,000 after acquiring an additional 17,046 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 334,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,870,000 after purchasing an additional 81,183 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan purchased 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,946.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,946. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 0.84. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $81.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average is $42.54.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VKTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $120.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target (down previously from $109.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

