Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 905,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,060 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $9,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Illumine Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 16,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOE opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $11.47.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

