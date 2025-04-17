Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $9,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DWX opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.58 and a 200 day moving average of $36.64. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $40.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.82 million, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.61.

About SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

