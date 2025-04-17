Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF were worth $9,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $21,749,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,022,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,506,000 after purchasing an additional 50,452 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,654,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 248,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the period.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTF opened at $55.09 on Thursday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $49.57 and a 52 week high of $80.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.19. The firm has a market cap of $342.11 million, a P/E ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

