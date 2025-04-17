Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $9.33 Million Stock Holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 1,713.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $9,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 32.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

TYG stock opened at $39.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.79. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $29.93 and a 12 month high of $48.76.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 10%.

(Free Report)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.