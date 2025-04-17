Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Rebecca Taub sold 1,689 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $461,789.49. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 457,310 shares in the company, valued at $125,033,127.10. The trade was a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 14,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.32, for a total transaction of $4,817,049.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,440.96. This represents a 79.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,900 shares of company stock worth $12,168,079. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $427.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $378.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.44.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $307.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $330.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of -0.69. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.00 and a 12 month high of $377.46.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.32) by $1.61. The business had revenue of $103.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.81 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

