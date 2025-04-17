Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 903,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,694 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $10,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCCS. Pamalican Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $33,773,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 434,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,281,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,442,000 after buying an additional 77,631 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

CCCS opened at $8.77 on Thursday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCC Intelligent Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 20th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCCS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Get Our Latest Report on CCC Intelligent Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Wei sold 42,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $433,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,258,343 shares in the company, valued at $23,306,099.76. This represents a 94.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen Schloss sold 27,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $236,310.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,493.40. This represents a 50.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,087,456 shares of company stock worth $434,240,401. Company insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.