Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,517 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $10,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of LivaNova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on LivaNova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on LivaNova from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

LivaNova Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $35.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 83.50 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $32.48 and a 12-month high of $64.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.00.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

