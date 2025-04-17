Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 615,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 93,754 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $9,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,578,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,031,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,566,000 after buying an additional 579,191 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,977,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,722,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 2,488,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,557,000 after acquiring an additional 337,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of AM opened at $16.88 on Thursday. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.24%. Analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 108.43%.

About Antero Midstream

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.