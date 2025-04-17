Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 42,881 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 274,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,881 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $10,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,931,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,170,000 after acquiring an additional 562,710 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,575,000 after purchasing an additional 954,202 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,492,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,282,000 after purchasing an additional 70,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,367,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,180,000 after purchasing an additional 28,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $38.00 price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.17.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.31. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 3.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.15%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

