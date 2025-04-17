Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 831 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $10,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 17.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,833,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 171,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,064,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 399,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFG stock opened at $127.64 on Thursday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $114.73 and a one year high of $150.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 20.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Joseph bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $121.00 per share, for a total transaction of $363,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,717. This trade represents a 5.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $144.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

