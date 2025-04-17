Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,360 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $10,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRD. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chord Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,784,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $553,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 92,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $90.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.45. Chord Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $79.83 and a 12 month high of $188.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRD. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chord Energy from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Chord Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chord Energy from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $139.00 price target on Chord Energy and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

