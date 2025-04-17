Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,872 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $3,943,892,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,295,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,388,151,000 after buying an additional 2,612,044 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in Welltower by 23,204.3% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,900,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $90,565,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,558,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,707,570,000 after acquiring an additional 644,494 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL opened at $145.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a PE ratio of 93.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.16 and a 200-day moving average of $137.23. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.31 and a 52-week high of $158.55.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WELL

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.