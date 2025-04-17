What is Barrington Research’s Forecast for IMAX Q1 Earnings?

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of IMAX in a report issued on Tuesday, April 15th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for IMAX’s FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

IMAX Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAX

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,508,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,420,000 after purchasing an additional 558,940 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in IMAX by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,823,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,671,000 after acquiring an additional 491,172 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in IMAX by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,987,000 after acquiring an additional 194,917 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IMAX by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after acquiring an additional 60,762 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after purchasing an additional 132,600 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

