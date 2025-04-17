What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for WD-40 Q3 Earnings?

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for WD-40 in a research report issued on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for WD-40’s current full-year earnings is $5.42 per share.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WD-40 Stock Down 1.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WD-40

WD-40 stock opened at $217.68 on Tuesday. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 36.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,072,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 17.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WD-40

In related news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer bought 256 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.83 per share, with a total value of $57,044.48. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at $907,363.76. This represents a 6.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 59.97%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

