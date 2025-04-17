What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for TNGX Q1 Earnings?

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Tango Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tango Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.19) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Shares of TNGX opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37. Tango Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.64% and a negative net margin of 284.42%. The business had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 million.

In other Tango Therapeutics news, CEO Barbara Weber sold 9,778 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $29,236.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,631,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,479.36. This trade represents a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,268 shares of company stock valued at $72,561. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,174,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,077,000. Gilead Sciences Inc. acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $15,000,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $12,360,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,279,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after buying an additional 592,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

