What is KeyCorp’s Estimate for LYB Q1 Earnings?

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report issued on Sunday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LyondellBasell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.31 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $55.96 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 129.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Michael Sean Hanley acquired 3,750 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.05 per share, with a total value of $270,187.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,817.40. The trade was a 30.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 948,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,933,000 after buying an additional 64,359 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth $2,733,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $1,896,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.1% during the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 21,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.